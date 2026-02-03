Fishermen families celebrate as they reunite after months of uncertainity

Visakhapatnam: Scenes of joy and relief unfolded at Visakhapatnam Harbour here on Monday morning as Indian fishermen, who had been detained in a prison in Bangladesh, returned home safely and reunited with their families after months of uncertainty.

The fishermen reached the harbour by fishing vessel IND-APV5-MM-735. Among them, nine fishermen from North Andhra Pradesh were arrested on October 22 after their boat accidentally drifted into Bangladeshi waters following an engine failure. They were sent to Bagerhat prison in Bangladesh before being released through diplomatic efforts.

The harbour witnessed emotional scenes as anxious family members broke into tears of joy upon seeing their loved ones return safely. Prayers and heartfelt conversations marked the reunion, bringing an end to months of distress for the families. The fishermen appeared healthy and expressed immense relief and gratitude upon setting foot on Indian soil once again.

Following their release, a message of gratitude was also conveyed through an official post on ’ X’, thanking the Ministry of External Affairs and senior officials for their intervention.

Officials from the Indian Coast Guard, JD Fisheries–Visakhapatnam, marine police, civil police and leaders of the fishermen community were present at the harbour to receive the returning fishermen.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the fishing community, Vasupalli Janakiram, president of the East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association, thanked the High Commission of India, the Assistant High Commission at Khulna, the Indian Coast Guard, and officials and public representatives of the Andhra Pradesh government for their diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.