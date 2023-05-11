Live
Five injured after a Scorpio vehicle overturns in Anantapur
Highlights
A Scorpio overturned on National Highway 42 at Kottalapalli in Vidapanakallu mandal of Anantapur district due to tyre puncture leaving five people seriously injured.
Going into the details, as many as nine members of Bellary were on their way to a wedding in Vajrakarur. About 5 women from Bellary were seriously injured in this accident.
The injured were shifted to Bellary for better treatment. The police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.
