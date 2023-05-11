  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Five injured after a Scorpio vehicle overturns in Anantapur

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

A Scorpio overturned on National Highway 42 at Kottalapalli in Vidapanakallu mandal of Anantapur district due to tyre puncture leaving five people seriously injured.

A Scorpio overturned on National Highway 42 at Kottalapalli in Vidapanakallu mandal of Anantapur district due to tyre puncture leaving five people seriously injured.

Going into the details, as many as nine members of Bellary were on their way to a wedding in Vajrakarur. About 5 women from Bellary were seriously injured in this accident.

The injured were shifted to Bellary for better treatment. The police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X