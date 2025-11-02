Five injured after a van plunges into farm near Ganti of Konaseema

A significant road accident occurred near Ganti in the Kothapet mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district, involving a Bolero van transporting Ayyappa devotees. The van lost control and veered off the road, crashing into nearby crop fields.

The incident involved 14 devotees from Raghavapuram village in Chintalapudi mandal, Eluru district, who were en route to the Antarvedi temple along with their family members. Of the occupants, five devotees sustained serious injuries.

Upon being informed of the accident, local police from Ambedkar Konaseema district promptly arrived at the scene to facilitate rescue operations. The injured were swiftly transported to a local hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Further details concerning the circumstances of the accident are still forthcoming.