Five years for Amaravati as Andhra capital, farmers hold Maha Padayatra along villages

As it has been five years for the laying of the foundation stone for construction of Amaravati as the capital of the state of Andhra Pradesh, farmers have embarked on a number of activities to mark the occasion. Farmers and women took a Padayatra from capital villages Rayapudi, Mandadam, Guntur to Punyasthali (Uddandarayunipalem where Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone). Farmers started their protest from the statue of Mother Theresa in Guntur while the JAC leaders were part of the program.

The police advised them to take the protest following Coronavirus rules. On the occasion, JAC leaders and farmers urged CM YS Jagan to change his mind over there capitals. The JAC convener Sudhakar said that various activities were carried out at the foundation stone on the occasion of the completion of five years. He said the they were urging the centre to save Amaravati by staging a protest in the name of 'Capital Amaravati Yesterday's Glory, Today's Plight'. He launch an innovative program titled 'Amaravati Choopu-Modi Vaipu and said the Amravati Farmers have done a great job by holding Padayatra.

He said celebrities would give messages on the need and protection of Amaravati to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He explained that later in the night, a procession of crows named 'Amaravati Velugu' was held at the initiation camps. Farmers and women were called upon to participate in the program in compliance with the covid rules.