Flights hover in the air at Gannavaram airport amid fog

Severe weather conditions, including dense fog and ice, have significantly disrupted air traffic at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district.

Gannavaram, Andhra Pradesh – Severe weather conditions, including dense fog and ice, have significantly disrupted air traffic at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district. On the morning of Thursday, an IndiGo flight traveling from Hyderabad was forced to circle for over 30 minutes before ultimately returning to its origin due to unsafe landing conditions caused by the weather.

In addition to the Hyderabad flight, another IndiGo flight arriving from Chennai and an Air India Express flight from Delhi experienced similar challenges, circling in the air for an extended period before being diverted. Passengers on these flights faced considerable inconvenience as they awaited updates amid the adverse weather conditions.

