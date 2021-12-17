Flipkart team meets CM Jagan, discusses investments

Amaravati: A delegation of e-commerce company Flipkart led by its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed issues related to investment and business opportunities in the state, ensuring better prices for farmers and skill development.

During the meeting at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister explained to the CEO of the Flipkart that Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) have been launched as a revolutionary move in the field of agriculture in the state and they will continue to be the backbone to the farmers by meeting the various needs from providing seeds to purchasing their crops. He appealed to the Flipkart to help the farmers get better price for their crops and also making better technology available to them.

He said CMAPP (Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement) has been monitoring prices regularly and asked the Flipkart to provide adequate support to improve it further.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said they will take appropriate steps to procure products from farmers for their commodities business and it will benefit both the parties. He said they would do their best in providing better technology to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam is a good platform for IT and e-commerce investments in the state and invited the Flipkart to invest in the port city. He said the state government is setting up a high-end skill university in Visakhapatnam to enhance the skills of the youth and asked the e-commerce giant to become partners in it.

Responding positively to the proposals of the Chief Minister, the Flipkart CEO said their company was already active in Vishakapatnam and added that they would invest more in the city. He said they would partner with the state government in skill development activities and added that those programmes will start from the following year.

The Chief Minister urged the Flipkart CEO to help in increasing export business of fisheries to foreign countries. Kalyan Krishnamurthy said their partner Wal-Mart has been buying and exporting seafood products from state and assured that they would increase the business. He said the Chief Minister has good vision for the development of the state and he was committed to ensure better prices to farmers

Flipkart CCO Rajneesh Kumar and Chief Minister's secretary Solomon Arokia Raj were also present in the meeting.