Flood flow to Srisailam increases yet again amid incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh

The Srisailam Reservoir is once again flooded due to heavy rains in the Western Ghats. An inflow of 32,293 cusecs of water from Jurala project has caused a gate to rise 10 feet and release water from the below. The officials said that the Srisailam Reservoir outflow is 58,074 cusecs wherein the water level stands at 884.90 feet out of 885 feet.



The reservoir has a total storage capacity of 215.807 TMC and currently has a water of 215.3263 TMC. On the other hand, Krishna river has flown for almost 30 days causing heavy flood water to reach the Srisailam reservoir. This is the fifth time Officers raised the crust gates.



Meanwhile, the cyclone that formed in the west central Bay of Bengal continues. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has warned that it may gradually strengthen and turn into a severe cyclone in 24 hours moving towards northwest on Monday night and is expected to cross the coast between narsapuram- Visakhapatnam, Disaster Management Commissioner Kanna Babu said



Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the coastal areas on Monday and light to moderate showers are expected in other parts. Heavy rains are expected in north coastal Andhra on Tuesday. The meteorological office warned Visakhapatnam district that winds could reach 55-75 kmph along the coast.