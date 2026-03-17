Floral tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu

Nellore: District officials, leaders of various political parties, representatives of Arya Vaisya Associations paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu on his 125th birth anniversary across the district on Monday.

In Nellore, district Collector Himanshu Shukla along with MLC Beeda Ravichandra, Deputy Mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav and leaders of Arya Vaisya associations garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu at Atmakur bus stand and paid tributes.

Jana Sena Party leaders garlanded the statue at Atmakur bus stand in the city.

SP Ajitha Vejendla along with ASPs Soujanya and Deeksha and other police officials has garlanded the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and paid tributes.

YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy and other leaders paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi by garlanding his portrait at party office in the city.

Meanwhile, a huge rally headed by Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was organised in Atmakur town on this occasion. TDP functionaries, locals, Arya Vaisya community people and others participated in the rally, that started at old bus stand and concluded at Hanuman Junction in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anam said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled 58-foot bronze statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravathi on Monday, as a gratitude for the leader.