Focus on Prana Shakti to improve concentration, students told
Matajis of Guntur Sarada Mutt say people can achieve success with knowledge, courage and strength
BHIMAVARAM: Pravarajika Tyaganisshthaprana Mataji and Pravarajika Divyatma Prana Mataji of Guntur Sarada Mutt said that everyone can achieve their desired goals if they develop Prana Shakti and do not to divert their mind towards the bad thoughts.
They addressed the students in SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram on ‘Character building’ on Saturday. The programme was organised by the college women empowerment cell and the programme was presided over by Dr P Bhuvaneswari, the women empowerment cell coordinator.
Speaking on the occasion, Matajis said that many powers are hidden in man. They said people can achieve anything with their knowledge, courage and strength and nothing can prevent them from achieving success.
They emphasised that if the students keep their mind under control, they can achieve amazing results.
They exhorted the students to practice virtues such as honesty and selfless service to the needy people. College Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju said that every student or human must emulate the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and it would help them to imbibe the best qualities like discipline and honesty.
College vice-president SV Ranga Raju, English and Foreign languages head and in-charge women empowerment cell Dr Bh V N Lakshmi, Bhimavaram Vivekananda Seva Samithi coordinator Siva Varma, Soma Raju and others participated the programme.