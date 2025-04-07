Follow ideals of Lord Rama: Venkaiah Naidu

Nellore: Expressing concern over increase of corruption, injustice, disparity, financial and social inequalities in recent period, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said that adopting ideals of Lord Rama is the only solution to overcome such problems.

The former V-P along with his wife Usha, daughter Deepa Venkat, and family members visited Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in native village and mother- in law’s village Srirama Puram and Choutapalem villages respectively in Venkatachalam mandal on Sunday.

Venkaiah Naidu has stressed the need for organising ‘Ramayana Parayanam’ in all temples in the evening every day to motivate people for adopting Lord Rama ideals. He opined that it will be highly impossible to control corruption, injustice, atrocities unless governments adopt the rule of Lord Rama as laws are stringent in those days. The former Vice-President has advised people to organise temples in their villages to avoid illegal occupation of temple lands.

He stressed the need of teaching Ramayanam as a lesson to students instead of considered it as a Holi Book’ because that book witnessed with leadership qualities and Good Governance.