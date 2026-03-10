Follow Jana Sena ideals, party cadre told

Anantapur: Jana Sena Joint Anantapur District President and Ahuda Chairman T.C. Varun called on everyone as citizens to think highly and lay a strong foundation for the future of future generations. On Monday, Joint Anantapur District President TC Varun, who was the chief guest at the 'Jana Sena Movement Membership Registration Center' organized by Jana Sena leaders Krishna Chaitanya in the 11th Division of Anantapur Urban, visited and supervised the membership process.

Speaking on the occasion, T.C. Varun said that Jana Sena membership is not just a record, it is an assurance for the future of the people and will stand by every family. He directed the activists to take the ideals and ideologies of party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan strongly among the people. Varun also speaks to fruit vendors.