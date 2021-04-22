Follow self-preventive methods during corona pandemic: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Health Minister Eatala Rajender presented silk clothes and Mutyala Talambralu to the temple deity during Sitarama Kalyanam at Sita Ramchandra Swamy temple in Yellanthakunta village of Jammikunta mandal in the district on Wednesday. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya also accompanied the Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Sitarama Kalyanam used to be celebrated on a grand note across the State, but due to Covid-19 attack,

the celestial wedding was being held without devotees for the past two years. Let us wish that at least next year the festival would be celebrated amidst crores of people without any hurdles, he hoped.

Rajender asked the people to observe self-prevention methods during corona pandemic and must support the government. Cases are not increasing drastically for the past few days during the second wave, he pointed out. 'It would be easy to prevent coronavirus if cases will not increase. The government is taking all kinds of measures to prevent the rapid spread of the virus and ready to tackle it. There is no shortage of oxygen, Remdesivir injection, nursing staff and beds in the hospitals,' he clarified.

The TRS government under the leadership of KCR is ready to save peoples' lives by investing hundreds of crores of rupees from Covid, he assured. Minister Rajender wished for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was tested corona positive a few days ago.