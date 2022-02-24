Food poisoning at Dravidian varsity: Chandrababu Naidu demands action against 'guilty' officials

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded that the government take stringent action against the guilty officials for their negligence which led to the food poisoning of girl students at Kuppam Dravidian University.

Naidu called the hospitalised students over telephone and enquired about the improvement of their health. Over 36 girl students at the university hostel fell ill due to food poisoning and got admitted to hospital till now.

In a statement here, the TDP chief wondered how the officials concerned did not take proper measures to ensure food safety at a hostel where over 100 students were staying. Action should be initiated against the culprits for their negligent behaviour at the Dravidian University, Kuppam, in Chittoor district.

The girl students told Naidu that after the food poisoning, over 29 students got admitted to hospital initially. Later, seven more students were hospitalised following deterioration of their health conditions.

The students told the TDP chief that the remaining students were frightened after the incident and they were not taking food at the university hostel.