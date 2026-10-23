Foolproof arrangements for local body polls

Tiruvuru (NTR District): NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for municipal, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections to ensure that the polls are conducted transparently and peacefully.

The collector conducted surprise inspections of several polling stations, strong rooms and counting centres in Tiruvuru municipality on Thursday and reviewed the arrangements being made for the elections.

He first inspected the polling stations set up on the premises of the local Zilla Parishad High School. He instructed officials to install clear signboards at every polling booth to help voters identify their designated polling stations easily. He also stressed the need to ensure basic facilities, including drinking water, electricity and ramps for persons with disabilities, without any shortcomings.

He directed officials to make adequate security arrangements and give priority to maintaining law and order. Later, Dr Lakshmisha inspected the strong rooms and counting centres being established at Sri Vahini Institute of Science and Technology for the ZPTC and MPTC elections. Emphasising that the security of strong rooms was non-negotiable, he ordered officials to permanently seal the windows with brick-and-cement walls rather than wooden boards.

He also directed officials to set up separate entry and exit routes for election staff, political party agents, and the public to avoid confusion during counting. He said prominent sign boards should be installed to guide people along the designated routes.

Revenue Divisional Officer A Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Manogna, Tahsildar D Chandramouli, MPDO Ch Ravibabu, Tiruvuru SI Satakarni and officials from the survey, engineering and municipal departments participated in the inspection.