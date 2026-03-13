Formation Day celebrated across Kurnool and Nandyal districts

Kurnool/Nandyal: The15th Formation Day of the YSR Congress Party was celebrated with enthusiasm across several parts of Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Thursday.

Party leaders and cadres organized flag hoisting ceremonies, cake cutting events and floral tributes to commemorate the occasion as the party stepped into its 16th year.

At Alur in Kurnool district, the celebrations were held under the leadership of MLA B Virupashi, who stated that the YSRCP flag represents the aspirations of the people and symbolises the trust placed in the leadership of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Banganapalle constituency, former MLA Katasani Ramireddy led the formation day celebrations at the party office in Banganapalle town.

The YSRCP flag was hoisted and a cake was cut in the presence of party cadres and supporters. Speaking on the occasion, Ramireddy said the party was established with the aim of fulfilling the ideals of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and has successfully overcome several challenges during its 15-year journey.

He appreciated party workers for standing firmly with the party despite political pressures and alleged cases filed against them.

Party leaders noted that since its formation on March 12, 2011, at Idupulapaya, the YSRCP has emerged as a major political force in Andhra Pradesh.

They highlighted the long political journey of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, including his 3,648-kilometre padayatra, which played a crucial role in strengthening the party’s connection with the people.

Leaders recalled that the party had implemented several welfare initiatives and development programmes when it was in power, leaving a lasting impact on the state’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, in Nandyal, the formation day was celebrated under the leadership of former MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy and MLC Isaq Basha along with several party leaders and functionaries.

Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, while party flags were hoisted at the YSRCP office and statues across key locations in the town.

Addressing the gathering, leaders called upon party cadres to strengthen the organisation further and work collectively towards ensuring the party’s success in the upcoming elections.