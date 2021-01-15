Former Andhra Pradesh minister and BJP leader Patnam Subbaiah dies in Chittoor

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and BJP leader from Chittoor district Patnam Subbaiah has died due to illness. He breathed his last at his residence in Kottapalli in the Irala Mandal. He recently underwent heart surgery. Subbaiah, who worked as a government doctor in Palamaneru, joined the TDP as per the call of NTR and won as an MLA. During the TDP regime, he was the Minister of Civil Supplies and Health.

After Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister after NTR, Patnam Subbaiah's prominence gradually decreased. Chandrababu refused to give an MLA ticket to Patnam Subbaiah for the fourth time, which led to the end of Patnam Subbaiah's political career.

Subbaiah joined the BJP in 2014 where he got a niche position at the state level. However, he joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu during the 2019 elections. With the defeat of Telugu Desam Party in 2019 election, he rejoined BJP. Subbaiah, who has served as a minister twice, lived a normal life. Despite being minister, he used to ride a scooter for his works. He had good relations with Telugu Desam party workers.