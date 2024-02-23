Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Jannat Hussain, Passes Away

Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Jannat Hussain, has sadly passed away today at his residence in Jamuna Sooloorupeta. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease for the past four years.

Jannat Hussain served as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh during the tenures of Chief Ministers Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.