Live
- Lok Sabha elections dates are likely to be announced after March 13
- Delhi High Court dismisses plea to offer prayers at demolished 600-yr-old mosque on Shab-e-Barat
- BJP protests in Karnataka Assembly against Siddaramaiah govt's resolution
- UPA govt refused to hike Karnataka’s share from 30% to 40%: BJP
- MEA responds to Indians caught in conflict in Russia, urges caution
- IIT Bombay’s new low-cost, thin coating material can reduce record heat
- Elon Musk says Gmail’s alternative Xmail is coming soon
- Goa AAP MLA demands dropping of cases against ‘mob’ involved in attacking BJP minister
- Six killed in millitary, NPA rebels clash in Philippines
- Bank deposits losing attractiveness as govt savings schemes see strong growth
Just In
Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Jannat Hussain, Passes Away
Highlights
Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Jannat Hussain, has sadly passed away today at his residence in Jamuna Sooloorupeta. He had been battling...
Former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Jannat Hussain, has sadly passed away today at his residence in Jamuna Sooloorupeta. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease for the past four years.
Jannat Hussain served as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh during the tenures of Chief Ministers Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS