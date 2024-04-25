Live
- Congress tied hands of our soldiers, we gave them full freedom to retaliate: PM Modi
- Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award: ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya’
- Fashion Entrepreneur Fund opens up for pre registrations
- ICEA shares blueprint for India to become a global leader in chip value chain
- Meera Deosthale describes marriage as a ‘beautiful union yet huge responsibility’
- 1 in 4 Indians came across political content that turned out to be deepfake: Report
- Summer diet tips for mom-to-be to stay hydrated and healthy
- Rajender Rao Congress candidate for Karimnagar
- How stress can affect you
- Empowering individuals with knowledge about disease
Just In
Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana participates in Sri Ram Rathotsavam at Sri Kodandaramalayam, Balajinagar
The Brahmotsavam festivities at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Balajinagar, Nellore saw a special guest in former Minister and city TDP MLA candidate, Dr. Ponguru Narayana.
The Brahmotsavam festivities at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Balajinagar, Nellore saw a special guest in former Minister and city TDP MLA candidate, Dr. Ponguru Narayana. The highlight of the celebration was the Sri Ram Rathotsavam program, which Narayana actively participated in, receiving blessings from Ramulori.
Narayana, along with former corporator Uchi Bhuvaneswaraprasad and temple administrators, was given a warm welcome at the Rathotsavam program. The event was carried out with great devotion, as special pujas were performed by Dr. Ponguru Narayana. He then joined the devotees in pulling the chariot of Rama, praying for blessings for all present.
During the event, Narayana expressed his wishes for the success of all TDP candidates in the upcoming elections, including Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for MLA and MP positions. The program was attended by Anchuri Janaki, Srinivasulunaidu, Kamma Kalyani, Penchalanaidu, temple committee Venkateswarlugupta, and a large number of devotees.
The presence of Dr. Ponguru Narayana added to the grandeur of the celebrations at Sri Kodandaramalayam, making the Brahmotsavam a true feast for the eyes.