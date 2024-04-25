Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana participates in Sri Ram Rathotsavam at Sri Kodandaramalayam, Balajinagar

The Brahmotsavam festivities at Sri Kodandaramalayam in Balajinagar, Nellore saw a special guest in former Minister and city TDP MLA candidate, Dr. Ponguru Narayana. The highlight of the celebration was the Sri Ram Rathotsavam program, which Narayana actively participated in, receiving blessings from Ramulori.

Narayana, along with former corporator Uchi Bhuvaneswaraprasad and temple administrators, was given a warm welcome at the Rathotsavam program. The event was carried out with great devotion, as special pujas were performed by Dr. Ponguru Narayana. He then joined the devotees in pulling the chariot of Rama, praying for blessings for all present.



During the event, Narayana expressed his wishes for the success of all TDP candidates in the upcoming elections, including Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for MLA and MP positions. The program was attended by Anchuri Janaki, Srinivasulunaidu, Kamma Kalyani, Penchalanaidu, temple committee Venkateswarlugupta, and a large number of devotees.



The presence of Dr. Ponguru Narayana added to the grandeur of the celebrations at Sri Kodandaramalayam, making the Brahmotsavam a true feast for the eyes.

