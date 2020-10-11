Former minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose's wife passes away in Hyderabad

Former minister, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose's wife Satyanarayanamma passed away. She has been suffering from illness for the past few days and is staying at her eldest son's house in Hyderabad and is being treated at a private hospital. However, she died of a stroke on Saturday night and family members rushed her to a private hospital for treatment. However, doctors concluded that she was already dead confirming that she had died of a brain stroke.

With the untimely death of Satyanarayanamma, the family members and relatives of the MP were left in a state of shock while fans, activists and followers flocked to his home in Ramachandrapuram on hearing the news over the death of Bose's wife.Satyanarayanamma is moving her body from Hyderabad to her hometown Hasanabad. Family members said the funeral will be held on Monday morning.

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who served as a minister in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha three months ago. Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Chandrabose resigned as MLC and Minister. Despite losing the election, he was given a chance as an MLC and taken into the cabinet. Bose who is known to be loyal to YS family left the Congress party after his death and travelled with Jagan.