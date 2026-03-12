Former MP Kavuri Sambasiva Rao passes away

Vijayawada: Former Member of Parliament Kavuri Sambasiva Rao, a senior political leader known for his long public service and contributions to infrastructure and industrial development, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to public life and regional progress. He was widely respected across party lines for his administrative experience, parliamentary conduct, and dedication to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

He was 82 and is survived by a son and three daughters.

Born into a humble family in Dosaspadu village in Krishna district, Sambasiva Rao rose through the ranks with determination and discipline. A successful industrialist before entering active politics, he brought managerial insight and a development-oriented approach to governance. His transition from business leadership to public service marked the beginning of a decades-long political journey.

He represented the Eluru Parliamentary Constituency five times in the Lok Sabha and earned a reputation as an articulate parliamentarian who spoke extensively on infrastructure, industry, irrigation, and rural development. Sambasiva Rao also held key responsibilities at the national level, serving as Union Minister of State in important portfolios.Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed condolences, describing his demise as a significant loss to public life. Many noted that his experience, dignity in public discourse, and unwavering focus on development made him a respected statesman.