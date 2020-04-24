Former SEC Ramesh Kumar's secretary confesses to CID over the letter to centre, says evidence was destroyed

The CID investigation into the former state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's letter to home ministry has revealed a sensational issues on Friday. According to the former SEC's personal secretary Samba Murthy who confessed in front of the CID officials, the evidences pertaining to the SEC letter to MHA was destroyed. Samba Murthy said that the letter was made in a laptop and transferred to a pen drive. The letter was later sent to home ministry by Ramesh Kumar via WhatsApp Web.

The CID officials said the files were deleted in the laptop and the pen drive was destroyed. They confirm that the desktop was also formatted. It is unknown why all the evidence in relation to the letter was destroyed. Officials said the letter could have come from outside, as YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy had alleged.

CID has registered a case regarding tampering of evidence and some evidence was also collected on the letter number. The letter numbered 221 was said to be written by Ashok Babu.

It is known fact that the former state election commissioner has postponed the local body elections amid coronavirus outbreak, which led to the bashing from the YSRCP government. Following the criticism, the SEC wrote letter to home ministry, which was confirmed by Ramesh Kumar. However, the government has removed former SEC by bringing ordinance on amendment of Panchayat Raj act decreasing the term of state election commissioner.