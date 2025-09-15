Former Telangana DGP Srinivas Reddy launches poetry collection “Punja Thoka”

Kurnool: Former Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Kotakota Srinivas Reddy, unveiled his debut poetry collection, “Punja Thoka,” in his hometown of Kurnool on Sunday late evening. The launch ceremony was held at TGV Kalakshetram. The book was formally released by G. Pullaiah, Director of Ravindra Educational Institutions.

Speaking at the event, Srinivas Reddy said that poetry has been his companion throughout his life, even during his years of rigorous police service. “While my career demanded discipline and duty, poetry gave me space to reflect on life, society, and human emotions,” he said. He added that “Punja Thoka” reflects his personal journey and experiences, touching on themes such as social change, patriotism, and environmental harmony. Reddy also announced plans to publish a second volume featuring poems that are yet to be released.

Chief guest Pullaiah lauded Reddy’s effort, noting that it is rare for senior police officers to venture into literature with such depth and passion. P.B.V. Subbaiah, Director of Shalivahana Corporation, recalled that Reddy’s love for Telugu literature began in his college days and has continued to grow alongside his public service career.

Literary reviewers Kengara Mohan, Dr. Chandramoulini, and Dr. Harikishan praised the book’s 120 poems for their simplicity and emotional resonance. They highlighted that the collection embodies the Navarasas—the nine classical emotions—while carrying messages of human values and social responsibility. The event concluded on a warm note with the presence of Reddy’s proud parents, who were felicitated by the organizers.Pathi Obulaiah was also present on the occasion.