Formulate plans to achieve goal of 'one family, one entrepreneur': CM tells officials

Amaravathi: The Chief Minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey in the State taking every family as a unit and also how to extend the welfare programmes to each family perfectly as per the profiles of the family members.

During a review meeting with the officials of various departments held at his residence, the Chief Minister told them that plans should be formulated to reach the goal of 'one family, one entrepreneur'. Informing the officers that several administrative reforms have been introduced since 1995 to take the administration closer to the people, Mr Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for the formation of a poverty-free society by utilising technological advancements to ensure that all the eligible people receive the fruits of the welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister felt that it is the responsibility of the State Government to see to it that every family gets social security along with health care. He is firm in his opinion that poverty alleviation is possible only if people are made partners in sectors like development and economy.

Mr Chandrababu is confident that if more and more projects are launched in the State under the people, public, private partnership (P-4) policy, Andhra Pradesh will soon emerge as a poverty-free State. Amaravathi is a classic example for this P-4 projects as several people have voluntarily come forward to donate their lands for building the capital, the Chief Minister said, adding that while the State Government has shouldered the responsibility to build the capital, private organisations have become partners in this mission. Thus, people, the Government and the private organisations are getting equal benefits, he said.

Also, solar power generation is possible with the active partnership of the people as solar-roof has been set up atop every house under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the Chief Minister said. He told the officials that there is a need to introduce many more such P-4 projects in the State.

Besides taking up programmes like P-4 for poverty alleviation in the State there is a need to take necessary assistance from the affluent sections, the Chief Minister said. For getting such assistance the officials should come forward to sensitise the corporate sector to offer their services in a philanthropic manner as a small contribution makes a big difference. They should take the assistance of corporate bigwigs like Bill-Melinda Gates Foundation, Azim Premji Foundation, Shiv Nadar Foundation and the Tata Foundation which are much ahead in charity. Also, the officials can take the help of the NRIs, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the decreasing fertility rate in the State and increasing the rate of dependents besides coming down the rate of youth. The birth rate in the State is significantly lower than in the whole country, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Secretary, Mr Neerab Kumar Prasad, and several other senior officers from various departments took part in the meeting.