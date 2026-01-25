Four Arrested In Kurnool For Allegedly Injecting HIV-Infected Blood Into Doctor After Staged Accident

Police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district have arrested four people, including a woman, for allegedly plotting a shocking attack in which HIV-infected blood was injected into a doctor following a staged road accident. Investigators said the act was driven by the accused woman’s inability to accept that her former lover had married someone else.

The prime accused, identified as 34-year-old B Boya Vasundhara, was taken into custody along with a 40-year-old nurse employed at a private hospital and the nurse’s two adult children. According to police, the group worked together to orchestrate the incident with the intention of separating the married couple.

Officials said Vasundhara allegedly procured HIV-positive blood samples from patients undergoing treatment at a government hospital, claiming the samples were required for research. The blood was reportedly stored in a refrigerator before being used in the planned attack.

On January 9, at around 2.30 pm, the victim—who works as a doctor and assistant professor at a private medical college—was riding her scooter home for lunch when two individuals on a motorcycle deliberately crashed into her near KC Canal at Vinayak Ghat. After she fell and sustained injuries, Vasundhara approached her pretending to offer assistance. While trying to place her into an autorickshaw, she allegedly injected the blood into the victim before fleeing when the woman raised an alarm.

The victim’s husband, who is also a doctor and Vasundhara’s former partner, filed a complaint at the Kurnool III Town Police Station on January 10. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation that led to the arrests.

Medical authorities confirmed that the victim received prompt treatment and is currently stable. Doctors clarified that the HIV virus cannot survive for long outside the body, even when refrigerated, and said the primary medical concern was the introduction of a foreign substance. Being a medical professional herself, the victim was aware of the required tests and precautions and has been advised to return for follow-up after three weeks.