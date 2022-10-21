Four Baroda women cricketers injured as the bus hit lorry in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Baroda cricketers team met with an accident after finishing the women's senior T20 matches. The accidents happened after bus they were traveling in hit the lorry as it out halted suddenly.

It is reported that four people were injured in this incident. It seems that the accident took place on the Tatichetlapalem National Highway in Visakhapatnam.

On receiving the information, the local police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital. Currently, their condition is said to be critical and more details about the incident are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the women's senior T20 matches are being held at Visakhapatnam.