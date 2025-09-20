Four dead due to rains in Rayachoti; minister offers support to families

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has responded to the tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of four individuals due to heavy rains in Rayachoti on Friday night. The minister assured that the government would extend all possible support to the affected families.

Accompanied by District Collector Nishanth Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dheeraj, Minister Reddy met with the grieving family members of the deceased. The victims—Sheikh Muni, Ilyas, and Ganesh—were swept away by rising floodwaters. The body of a missing girl, Yamini, was recovered the following morning from a sewer in the Mandavya River, approximately two kilometres from the incident site.

The bodies of the four victims were subsequently transported to a government hospital. Minister Reddy offered his condolences and comforted the bereaved families during this difficult time. In a gesture of support, he presented each family with checks for financial assistance amounting to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, he personally delivered Rs 4 lakh to each of the four families, distributing funds at a rate of Rs 1 lakh per family.