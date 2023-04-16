Four dead, three injured after two cars collided on Chittoor-Kadapa national highway

Four people were killed in a collision between two cars on the Chittoor-Kadapa national highway at Kothapalli cross of Nallaguttapalli panchayat of Ramapuram mandal in Annamayya district on Saturday midnight. Four others were seriously injured.



According to the details, Penamala Lakshmamma (65) from Badvel of YSR district was suffering from paralysis and her family members were taking her to Virupakshapuram of Chittoor district by car for treatment. At Kothapally cross, another car coming from the opposite side collided with their vehicle.

In the accident, along with Lakshmamma, her son Narsaiah (41) and car driver Raja Reddy (35) died on the spot. Their relatives Chinnakka (60) and boy Harshavardhan, who were in the car, were seriously injured where Chinakka died while receiving treatment at Kadapa RIMS. Three passengers were injured in another car going to Kadapa from Rayachoti side. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Kadapa RIMS. Rayachoti DSP Sridhar inspected the accident site.