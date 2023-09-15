Live
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 13 September, 2023
Just In
Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
An ambulance from KIMS hospital, coming from Vellore, collided with a parked tanker on the Chittoor-Tirupati highway leaving four dead.
In a terrible accident that occurred in Tellagundla Palli of Thavanampalle Mandal, an ambulance from KIMS hospital, coming from Vellore, collided with a parked tanker on the Chittoor-Tirupati highway leaving four individuals, including a woman, lost their lives and three others injured at the scene of the accident
There were a total of seven people in the ambulance during the time of the collision. The police arrived at the scene and promptly transferred the injured individuals to the Chittoor government hospital.
In another incident, five people lost their lives and eleven others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a Toofan vehicle and a lorry. It is notable that both accidents took place within the erstwhile Chittoor district.