Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor

In a terrible accident that occurred in Tellagundla Palli of Thavanampalle Mandal, an ambulance from KIMS hospital, coming from Vellore, collided with a parked tanker on the Chittoor-Tirupati highway leaving four individuals, including a woman, lost their lives and three others injured at the scene of the accident



There were a total of seven people in the ambulance during the time of the collision. The police arrived at the scene and promptly transferred the injured individuals to the Chittoor government hospital.

In another incident, five people lost their lives and eleven others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a Toofan vehicle and a lorry. It is notable that both accidents took place within the erstwhile Chittoor district.



