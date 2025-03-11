Four killed after bike collides a bike in Adoni of Kurnool

A devastating road accident occurred in Pandavagallu, Adoni mandal, when a Karnataka RTC bus lost control and collided with two motorcycles. The incident, which took place earlier today, resulted in the tragic deaths of four individuals, including women. Another person involved in the accident is reported to be in critical condition and is receiving medical attention.

The police rushed to the scene following the accident to assist the victims and conduct a thorough inspection. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This unfortunate event has sent shockwaves through the local community and highlights ongoing concerns regarding road safety. Further updates will be provided as authorities continue their investigation.