Four members of a family committed suicide in Chittoor

Tirupati: In a tragic incident four-member family committed suicide in Chinna taiyuru village of SR Puram mandal Chittoor district on Monday.

The frequent quarrel between the husband and wife coupled with family problems said to be the reason behind the suicides.

According to information reaching here, the couple Sudhakar (35) and Sindhu Priya (25) had a bitter quarrel today morning which driven Sindhu commit suicide along with her two daughters Latha (7) and Madhu Priya (5) by jumping into the agriculture well near the house.

Sudhakar who left the home after the quarrel returned after some time only to find his wife and daughters ended their lives.

Unable to bear the tragedy befell on him, he also hanged himself to a tree nearby.

Sudhakar married 10 years back to Sindhu Priya, his maternal uncle daughter.

Some villagers who found Sudhakar hanging dead alerted others who ultimately found the mother and daughters also jumped to death in the well The bodies were retrieved.

Senior Police officials including DSP Muralidhar, circle inspector Surendra, SIs Srinivas and Suman visited the village where a pall of gloom descended following the death of the four-member family. A case has been registered