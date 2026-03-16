Four of a family die of suspected asphyxiation in Punganur

Tirupati: In a tragic incident reported from Thyagaraj Nagar in Punganur town, four members of a family, including three children, were found dead on Sunday morning after allegedly inhaling exhaust fumes from a motorcycle that had been left running inside their residence overnight.

The deceased were identified as Ramachandraiah (70), his grandson Karthik (15), and eight-year-old twin granddaughters Charitha and Chandana. The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with residents expressing grief over the sudden loss.

According to police officials, the victims were sleeping on the ground floor of their house on Saturday night, while Murali and his wife Revathi, parents of the children, were resting in a room on the upper floor. The couple survived the incident as they were away from the source of the fumes.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Murali had recently taken his motorcycle for repairs after noticing engine trouble. Following the repair work, the mechanic reportedly advised him to keep the vehicle running for several hours. Acting on this suggestion, Murali brought the motorcycle home and left it running inside the house with the doors closed.

Police said the narrow structure of the house and inadequate ventilation likely caused exhaust smoke to accumulate inside the ground-floor room during the night. The occupants are believed to have died in their sleep after inhaling the toxic fumes.

The tragedy came to light on Sunday morning when the ground-floor door remained closed unusually late. Growing suspicious, Murali, along with neighbours, forced open the door and discovered the four family members lying unconscious. Authorities were immediately alerted, and police teams rushed to the spot to begin an inquiry.

“A preliminary investigation indicates suspected asphyxiation caused by inhalation of exhaust fumes from the running motorcycle. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem examination,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the incident.