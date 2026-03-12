Free bike ambulance service to save lives during ‘golden hour’

Visakhapatnam: In a concrete step towards strengthening emergency medical response during road accidents, an App has been launched with an aim at providing swift medical assistance during the crucial ‘golden hour’ following accidents.

Equipped with life-saving medical kits, the ‘Deerghayushman App’, is a specially-designed platform that includes bike ambulances.

Launched by Deerghayushman Health Services Private Limited, the objective was to reach out to accident victims faster than conventional ambulances, navigating through heavy traffic with ease.

Along with the mobile application, a toll-free helpline number 8340000108 has been introduced to ensure that people in need of urgent medical care can access the free emergency service.

Launching the free emergency service on Wednesday at Medcy Hospital in Arilova, renowned film actor Suman Talwar described it as a commendable service aimed at saving precious lives during emergencies. He noted that bike ambulances are capable of reaching accident victims in a swift manner even in congested traffic conditions. “Elderly people, children and women often require immediate medical attention. Due to traffic congestion, regular ambulances sometimes cannot reach them in time. Services like these can make a huge difference in saving lives,” he stressed.

Founder and CEO of the health services, Maddineni Ravichandra, revealed that over 2,200 doctors, physiotherapists, and nurses have already registered with the platform to provide emergency medical assistance.

Managing director of the hospital Sireesha Rani stated that the initiative would be highly beneficial for middle-class families.

Doctors, healthcare professionals, and staff members were present at the launch event, expressing hope that the service would significantly improve emergency medical access and help save countless lives.