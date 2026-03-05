Free bus travel for PwDs in state from March 18

Vijayawada: Publictran sport department commissioner and AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) ex-officio vice-chairman and managing director N Balasubramanyam has announced that the state government would implement free bus travel for eligible persons with disabilities (PwDs) across the state from March 18.

In a press release here on Wednesday, Balasubramanyam said that the scheme would be launched formally by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on March 18, after which the facility will come into force statewide.

He said that the initiative is part of the state government’s flagship programme ‘Indradhanussu’, aimed at strengthening welfare measures and promoting social inclusion for PwDs. Under the scheme, free travel would be provided to persons covered under Section 2 (ZC) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, who have 40 per cent or more disability, he added.

Further, he informed that the free travel facility would be available in city ordinary, metro express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu and express bus services operated by APSRTC. In addition, eligible escorts accompanying PwDs would be provided with a 50 per cent concession in these categories, he said.

Balasubramanyam said that the initiative is designed to enhance accessibility and mobility for persons with disabilities, enabling them to travel with dignity and participate more actively in education, employment and social activities.

He said necessary instructions have been issued to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme across all depots in the state from the date of launch.