Free Bus Travel for Women likely from Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's State Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy has made a significant announcement regarding the long-awaited free bus travel for women in the state. Speaking at a press conference, the Minister revealed that, in light of the upcoming Sankranti festival, women will be allowed to travel free of charge on RTC buses. This initiative is expected to greatly benefit female commuters during the festive period.

In addition to the free bus travel announcement, Minister Reddy provided updates on other welfare programs. He mentioned that increased pensions are currently being distributed as part of the government's Super Six schemes, and the Deepam scheme is set to launch today.

Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to creating job opportunities, stating that several initiatives are underway to bring new industries to the state. He criticized opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, suggesting that Jagan lacks the credibility to comment on the government's performance. Reddy argued that Jagan's disconnect from the people's needs undermines his position and that the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, has ample support from the public for his administration.

In a separate development, Chief Minister Naidu announced plans to address the issue of potholes across the state, expressing his determination to make Andhra Pradesh pothole-free. He indicated that the pothole filling program.