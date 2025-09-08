  • Menu
Free mega medical camp by Venkataramana heart & maternity hospital held

Free mega medical camp by Venkataramana heart & maternity hospital held
Rajampet: Onthe occasion of its 19th anniversary, Venkataramana Heart & Maternity Hospital organised a Free Mega Medical Camp in Rajampet on Sunday....

Rajampet: Onthe occasion of its 19th anniversary, Venkataramana Heart & Maternity Hospital organised a Free Mega Medical Camp in Rajampet on Sunday. During the camp, free ECG, RBS, 2D Echo, and USG tests were conducted, along with free scanning services for pregnant women.

A total of 350 patients underwent medical examinations and were provided with free medicines.

Hospital Directors, Senior Cardiologist Dr C Venkataramana and Gynecologist Dr R Nirupama, stated that the camp received an overwhelming response from the public.

