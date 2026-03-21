FSSAI registration made must for non-coop milk vendors

Directorof Animal Husbandry T Damodar Naidu advised all milk producers and vendors, who are not members of cooperative societies, to register with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in order to legally carry out their business operations.

He emphasised that the primary objective behind this directive is to ensure the supply of safe, high-quality milk and dairy products to the public. Non-cooperative milk producers and sellers must obtain mandatory registration or licensing from FSSAI before continuing their business activities.

Referring to recent incidents of milk adulteration reported in the state, the Director stressed the need for strict adherence to food safety regulations. He stated that all milk producers and vendors must comply with FSSAI registration and licensing norms without exception.

As part of the enforcement process, designated teams from the animal husbandry department will conduct field-level inspections to verify whether milk producers and vendors possess valid FSSAI registration or licenses. Officials will also assess whether milk and dairy products are being handled, processed, and sold under safe and hygienic conditions.

Naidu warned that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the prescribed rules and regulations. He also urged consumers across the state to remain aware and vigilant. In cases where vendors fail to follow food safety standards, consumers are encouraged to report such violations to the nearest food safety authorities.

The director further advised milk producers and sellers to ensure that their operations are carried out without any lapses or complaints. He reiterated that obtaining FSSAI registration will help avoid issues during official inspections andcontribute to maintaining quality standards in the dairy sector.