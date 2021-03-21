Fulfil aspirations of people: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Expressing happiness over securing all municipalities and Kadapa Municipal Corporation in the recently held civic body elections, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the responsibility of the government increased following unilateral verdict by the people.

Amzath Basha along with MP Avinash Reddy, Mayor Suresh attended the swearing-in ceremony of Badvel Municipal Chairman V Rajagopala Reddy on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the elections proved that the people has utmost confidence on the YSRCP government and shows the various welfare schemes launched by the government were yielding results. He urged the Badvel municipality to fulfill the wishes of civilians.

MP YS Avinash Reddy said despite serious financial crises prevailed due to lockdown, the government continued all welfare schemes in the interest of people.