Funds released to 2.65 lakh farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava

Bukkapatanam: The fund release programme under the Annadata Sukhibhava and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) schemes was conducted on a grand scale across Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.

The programme was organised at centres including Puttaparthi, Penukonda, Amarapuram, Bathalapalli, Lepakshi, Bukkapatnam, and Nallacheruvu, covering six Assembly constituencies.

Local MLAs, district officials, and a large number of farmers participated in the event.

As part of the programme, a total of`155.27 crore was credited directly to the bank accounts of 2,65,040 farmers in the district.

District Joint Collector Maurya Bharadwaj and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Joint Collector advised farmers to utilise the funds for agricultural operations and adopt modern farming practices to reduce cultivation costs and improve productivity. Meanwhile, Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Madakasira MLA MS Raju participated in the programmes held in Nallacheruvu and Amarapuram.

They emphasised that the welfare of farmers remains a top priority for the government and urged farmers to follow scientific agricultural practices to achieve better yields.

During the event, farmers were also given awareness on the use of drones in agriculture, their availability, and the benefits of organic farming. Progressive farmers shared their experiences of adopting modern techniques with fellow farmers.