Gandham Amavasya festival held in grandeur at Simhachalam shrine

The traditional Gandham Amavasya festival was celebrated at the Simhachalam shrine in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday, attracting a significant number of devotees from Odisha, Uttarandhra, and coastal regions. Enthusiasts gathered to take sacred dips in the Varaha Pushkarini located at the foot of the hill.
The traditional Gandham Amavasya festival was celebrated at the Simhachalam shrine in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday, attracting a significant number of devotees from Odisha, Uttarandhra, and coastal regions. Enthusiasts gathered to take sacred dips in the Varaha Pushkarini located at the foot of the hill.
Throughout the day, wooden kolas representing Appanna Swami were erected and worshipped, with offerings including fruits, vegetables, and payasam. Devotees later ascended to Simhagiri to have darshan of Appanna Swami, where they expressed their reverence.
The influx of pilgrims caused darshan waits of up to three hours, leading to heavy congestion in the Mada streets, Keshakhandana Shala, and Gangadhara areas surrounding Simhagiri. In light of the large crowds, arjitha services have been suspended at Simhachalam from today until May 2.