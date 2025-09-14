Gandikota wins ’Most Promising New Destination’ award at BLTM 2025

New Delhi /Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Tourism wins ’Most Promising New Destination’ award for Gandikota at BLTM 2025. The award was received by Padmarani Seela, chief marketing officer and communication officer of APTA, at the Business Leisure Travel and MICE Exhibition (BLTM 2025) in New Delhi.

The state’s tourism department showcased its diverse offerings, including heritage sites, pristine beach destinations, rural tourism experiences, and eco-tourism initiatives, at the event held from Friday to Sunday at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention Centre (IICC). Gandikota, known as ‘India’s Grand Canyon,’ received the award in the ’Responsible Tourism Awards’ category, supported by ICRT and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. This recognition is expected to boost Gandikota’s appeal to adventure-seeking tourists.

During BLTM 2025, Andhra Pradesh Tourism representatives participated in B2B speed networking sessions, building relationships with corporate buyers, MICE planners, tour operators, destination management companies (DMCs), hospitality brands, and international tourism boards from countries like Sri Lanka, Israel, and St. Petersburg.

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to develop world-class MICE facilities in destinations like Visakhapatnam, Gandikota, and Suryalanka Beach, targeting conferences, corporate events, and incentive packages to become a leader in the MICE tourism segment.

The BLTM event, focused on business and MICE tourism in India, featured over 500 exhibitors and 15,000 pre-qualified buyers, showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s tourism potential to a global audience.