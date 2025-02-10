Gang of thieves held; booty worth over Rs 1.09 cr seized

Anantapur: Anantapur police arrested a notorious gang of thieves from Madhya Pradesh and seized gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 90 lakh from them.

Thus the police have cracked the theft case that took place at Srinagar Colony in Anantapur city 18 days ago.

Four police teams were deployed and they have combed even the remote villages of Madhya Pradesh. Investigation revealed that this gang is the most wanted by the police of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat States.

Currently, there are 32 cases against the arrested gang leader in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu States.

Addressing a media conference on Sunday, District SP P Jagadish said that the Anantapur police have cracked the theft cases that took place at 3 villas of Rajahansa Sweet Homes in Srinagar Colony, Anantapur city.

He said that the gang of thieves from Madhya Pradesh, who are the most wanted in the States of AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, were involved in these thefts. Gold items and diamond ornaments worth about Rs 90 lakh and cash of Rs 19,35,000, 3 two-wheelers and two cell phones were seized from them.

All of them belonged to villages under Thar police station limits in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.

Though they chose agriculture as their livelihood, but their instinct is to commit thefts. They mainly target locked houses... They conduct recce during the day. It has been a habit for the gang to commit thefts at night.

The investigation revealed that they chose thefts to earn money easily.

District SP Jagadish congratulated the staff who carried out the investigation under the supervision of Anantapur Urban DSP V Srinivasa Rao and included Kanumuri Sainath, Hemanth Kumar, Jayapal Reddy, SS Ramprasad, and Rajasekhar Reddy.