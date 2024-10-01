Gangavaram Port bags top prize in Kaizen competition

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port secured the first prize in the 19th edition of the Continuous Improvement (Kaizen) competition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) southern region. This achievement highlights the port’s dedication to innovate and operational excellence.

The competition featured a diverse range of participants, representing various sectors, showcasing the widespread implementation of Kaizen principles across industries.

The Adani Gangavaram Port’s winning project exemplified the core of Kaizen incremental changes that yield significant improvements over time. The project focused on optimising the processes to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, improve quality through meticulous planning, cross-functional collaboration and the innovative application of Kaizen principles.

The CII Southern Region’s Continuous Improvement (Kaizen) competition was an esteemed platform that brought together organisations to showcase their best practices in operational excellence and process improvements.

Kaizen, a Japanese term meaning ‘change for the better’ emphasises continuous, incremental improvements across all levels of an organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “The achievement highlights our commitment to operational excellence and our ability to drive meaningful improvements.”