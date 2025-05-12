Live
- iOS 19 May Let Apple Devices Share Public Wi-Fi Logins Automatically
- Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border
- Restoration of Chagalnadu canal likely in July
- Rakul Preet Singh thanks mother-in-law for raising the man ‘she gets to share her life with’
- 32 Airports Reopen After India-Pakistan Tension
- Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited
- Women burn fat more efficiently than men, new study suggests
- Ration cards through WhatsApp Governance
- Foreign Secy Vikram Misri 'inspirational, displayed incredible professionalism': Amitabh Kant
- Modi Defends India's Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty With Pakistan
Ganni Veeranjaneyulu is new chief of APCOB
TDP senior leader and former MLA of Unguturu Assembly constituency, Eluru district, Ganni Veeranjaneyuu has been appointed as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Co-operate Bank Limited (APCOB).
Vijayawada: TDP senior leader and former MLA of Unguturu Assembly constituency, Eluru district, Ganni Veeranjaneyuu has been appointed as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Co-operate Bank Limited (APCOB). The government on Sunday nominated a few leaders to the co-operative central banks and district co-operative marketing societies.
The government also nominated TDP leader Kamepalli Seetharamaiah for the chairman post of Prakasam district co-operative central bank Limited.
Thummala Rama Swamy of Peddapuram and JSP leader has been appointed as the chairman of Kakinada district co-operative central bank Limited.
Ganni Veeranjaneyulu also nominated to the post of chairman, Eluru district co-operative central bank and he will hold two posts at State and district levels.
Chaganti Murali Krishna has been nominated as the chairman of Eluru district co-operative marketing society; Kasireddy Syamala was nominated to the post of Prakasam district co-operative marketing society; and P Chandramouli has been nominated to the post of Kakinada district co-operative marketing society.