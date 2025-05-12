Ganni Veeranjaneyulu is new chief of APCOB

Vijayawada: TDP senior leader and former MLA of Unguturu Assembly constituency, Eluru district, Ganni Veeranjaneyuu has been appointed as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Co-operate Bank Limited (APCOB). The government on Sunday nominated a few leaders to the co-operative central banks and district co-operative marketing societies.

The government also nominated TDP leader Kamepalli Seetharamaiah for the chairman post of Prakasam district co-operative central bank Limited.

Thummala Rama Swamy of Peddapuram and JSP leader has been appointed as the chairman of Kakinada district co-operative central bank Limited.

Ganni Veeranjaneyulu also nominated to the post of chairman, Eluru district co-operative central bank and he will hold two posts at State and district levels.

Chaganti Murali Krishna has been nominated as the chairman of Eluru district co-operative marketing society; Kasireddy Syamala was nominated to the post of Prakasam district co-operative marketing society; and P Chandramouli has been nominated to the post of Kakinada district co-operative marketing society.