Ganni Veeranjaneyulu is new chief of APCOB

TDP senior leader and former MLA of Unguturu Assembly constituency, Eluru district, Ganni Veeranjaneyuu has been appointed as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Co-operate Bank Limited (APCOB).

Vijayawada: TDP senior leader and former MLA of Unguturu Assembly constituency, Eluru district, Ganni Veeranjaneyuu has been appointed as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Co-operate Bank Limited (APCOB). The government on Sunday nominated a few leaders to the co-operative central banks and district co-operative marketing societies.

The government also nominated TDP leader Kamepalli Seetharamaiah for the chairman post of Prakasam district co-operative central bank Limited.

Thummala Rama Swamy of Peddapuram and JSP leader has been appointed as the chairman of Kakinada district co-operative central bank Limited.

Ganni Veeranjaneyulu also nominated to the post of chairman, Eluru district co-operative central bank and he will hold two posts at State and district levels.

Chaganti Murali Krishna has been nominated as the chairman of Eluru district co-operative marketing society; Kasireddy Syamala was nominated to the post of Prakasam district co-operative marketing society; and P Chandramouli has been nominated to the post of Kakinada district co-operative marketing society.

