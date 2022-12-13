Ganta calls for success of 'Kapu Nadu' meet

Visakhapatnam: TDP North constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that many were propagating that he was going to switch the for a long time.

Condemning the propaganda, he said that he had not decided anything as such. "But the other parties have already given 'muhurtams' for my joining their party," he said, adding that he had no such plans at the moment.

Speaking at a media conference here on Monday, Srinivasa Rao called for a united effort to make the forthcoming 'Kapu Nadu' public meeting scheduled on December 26 a grand success. He said it will be held marking the occasion of the 34th death anniversary of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. He stated that the event will witness a large participation of community members irrespective of the political parties.

Further, he indicated that the 'Kapu Nadu' is expected to witness the participation of top leaders from various political parties. The event will be held at AS Raja Grounds in MVP Colony. Later, the MLA unveiled a wallposter on the occasion.

Padma Shri awardee SV Adinarayana, Kapu leaders from across North Andhra attended the meeting.