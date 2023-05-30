Ganta Srinivas responds to TDP mini manifesto, says it is just a trailer

Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao commented that YSRCP leaders were scared by the mini manifesto of the Telugu Desam Party launched at Mahanadu.

Responding on Mahanadu 2023 and six promises of TDP, Ganta Srinivasa Rao explained that the manifesto released in Sunday was just a trailer and the full fledged manifest will be released in coming days, which ch will definitely get the support from people.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao said Mahanadu 2023 was a success in Rajahmundry. He alleged that the people are facing various problems under the destruction and anarchic rule in AP and criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for not achieving Visakha Railway Zone and funds for Polavaram projects.