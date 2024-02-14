Live
- Supreme Court comes down heavily on AAP for encroaching land allotted to Delhi High Court
- Uber announces $7 bn share buyback as ride-hailing, food delivery biz recovers
- TN Assembly adopts resolution against ‘One Nation, One election’
- India’s 16th Finance Commission holds first meeting
- Ph.D awarded to Visarapu Malathi
- Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to constables, assures of recruiting 2 lakh jobs
- British Council Unveils GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students Across Diverse Disciplines
- Nawaz Sharif not taking a back seat in politics: Maryam Nawaz
- Rakshit Atluri, Komalee's beautiful Godavari Love Story Sasivadane releasing world wide in theatres on April 5th
- Bandi Saroj Kumar’s Parakramam set for Summer release
Ganta Srinivasa Rao inspects venues for Nara Lokesh's Shankaravam
Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao garu inspected the venues for the forthcoming Nara Lokesh Shankaravam Yatra in Visakhapatnam North Constituency, which will be held on the 18th of this month. They visited the Birala Area D.L.B Kalyana Mandapam and the Railway Grounds to review the arrangements.
In this program, the Former MLC Shri Duvarapu Rama Rao garu, the in-charge of Visakhapatnam North Constituency Shri Vijayababu garu, the State Women's Rights Representative and Youth Work Director of Telugu Mahila Adhikar Pratinidhi Eatalapaka Sujatha, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Party Organizing Secretary Kutu Kartik, Senior Leaders of Former Corporators Polamarasetti Srinivasarao, and Ward President Gopparao along with the leaders and activists of Visakhapatnam North Constituency participated.