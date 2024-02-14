Ganta Srinivasa Rao inspects venues for Nara Lokesh's Shankaravam

Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao garu inspected the venues for the forthcoming Nara Lokesh Shankaravam Yatra in Visakhapatnam North Constituency, which will be held on the 18th of this month. They visited the Birala Area D.L.B Kalyana Mandapam and the Railway Grounds to review the arrangements.

In this program, the Former MLC Shri Duvarapu Rama Rao garu, the in-charge of Visakhapatnam North Constituency Shri Vijayababu garu, the State Women's Rights Representative and Youth Work Director of Telugu Mahila Adhikar Pratinidhi Eatalapaka Sujatha, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Party Organizing Secretary Kutu Kartik, Senior Leaders of Former Corporators Polamarasetti Srinivasarao, and Ward President Gopparao along with the leaders and activists of Visakhapatnam North Constituency participated.