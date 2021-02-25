Gautam Reddy reviews on investments in AP, says should meet targets set by centre in EDB

Andhra Pradesh minister for industries, commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Gautam Reddy on Thursday conducted a review on investment, Industries and infrastructure in the state.

Industries Director Jawwadi Subrahmanyam, APIIC MD Praveen Kumar Reddy, APIIC ED Pratap Reddy, Andhra Pradesh High Grade Steels Ltd MD Shan Mohan, Joint Director Indira, Industries Advisors Krishna GV Giri, Sridhar Lanka, Industries Department officials and EDB officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister Gautam Reddy said that the EDB has been directed to work better in meeting the targets set by the centre this year.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed that flexible policies should be made available to the common people who want to put up an industry.

Minister Gautam Reddy further suggested that along with the establishment of industries, special attention should be paid to skills and job creation.