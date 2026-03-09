Gemcare Kamineni Hospitals holds live symposium

Kurnool: The Gemcare Kamineni Hospitals in association with Smith& Nephew had organised Shoulder Arthroscopy Live surgeries symposium at Triguna Clarks Inn which includes 3 Live surgeries & CME topics. Dr Ravi Sabum chief consultant Orthopaedician, Trauma, arthroscopy and arthoplasty surgeon is the chief organiser of this event.

4 National speakers Dr Goutham Tawari from Nanavathi hospitals Mumbai, Dr Sushal from Manipal hospitals Bangalore & Dr Sukesh from Yashoda hospitals Hyderabad & Dr Harikrishna from Hubli, Dr Subbareddy, Dr Achyuthrao, Dr Ganesh, Dr Harinath were invited. Session started at 8am to 4pm. Nearly around 100 orthopedicians attended the programme and have gained insights in shoulder arthros copy.