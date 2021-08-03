Get ready to tackle possible 3rd wave: Next two months crucial Says YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy cautioned the Health department and the district administrations to be on constant vigil for next two months in the wake of reports of the possibility of a third wave of corona.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the health sector on Monday, asked the officials to take up door-to-door surveys and conduct RT-PCR tests who show any symptoms akin to Covid-19. He called upon people to strictly follow the Covid norms and asked them not to lower the guard.

He also directed officials to ensure that the gatherings at marriages does not exceed the prescribed limit of 150 persons. He also said that measures should be taken to see that crowds do not gather at religious functions.

As the government proposes to re-open the schools from August 16, he asked the Health department to give top priority to teachers in the vaccination programme and expedite the works of Nadu-Nedu scheme in hospitals. He directed the officials to complete the works of Village Clinics by December.

The Chief Minister told ASHA workers to report to Village Clinics.

The officials said twelve types of primary treatment methods, fourteen types of tests and 65 types of medicine will be available at Village Clinics. They said 67 types of basic medical equipment will be available there and added that telemedicine services will also be available.

The officials said Nadu-Nedu works have started in medical colleges of Paderu, Vizianagaram, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam. They said the contractor has been preparing to start works in Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Penukonda and Adoni.

Jagan said that the government hospitals should be on par with corporate hospitals so that the government employees should also feel like choosing government hospitals over private hospitals for treatment.