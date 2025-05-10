Ghat road facilitated to Padmanabha Swamy temple

Visakhapatnam: A ghat road to Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple, which remained a dream for long for the residents of Padmanabham mandal, came to a reality.

The newly built ghat road was officially made available to devotees here on Friday. The infrastructure was built with Panchayat Raj funds at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Bheemunipatnam constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated two major development projects of the temple.

The temple ‘sikhara prathishta’ was organised amid vedic chants at the temple in the presence of temple officials and priests.

Similarly, special rituals were performed by a team of priests while inaugurating ‘vimana gopuram’, ‘aardha mandapam’ and ‘mukha mandapam’ built at a cost of Rs.60 lakh.

MLA Srinivasa Rao participated in the yagam organised during the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple festival celebrations. Later, the MLA had darshan of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy and performed puja. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that he performed puja and prayed that India should be safe and win over its fight against Pakistan.